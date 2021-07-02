Gone fishing: Edge retires after 34 years

Says it was just the right time

LAURINBURG — Scotland County E-911 Communications Director Mike Edge is stepping down after serving the county for 34 years.

Edge said he does not have any major plans after retirement, but the overall goal is to take it easy and spend some quality time with his family.

“Other than relaxing and seeing more of my wife, children and grandchildren and doing more fishing, I don’t have anything scheduled,” said Edge. “I will take it day by day … I have not ruled out anything for the future.”

When asked why retire now, Edge said it was just the right time.

“Along with traveling and doing more things with my wife, children and grandchildren,” said Edge, “I also feel like there needs to be some change every once and a while, and I knew the new director, Samantha Dutch, could carry the service further than what we are at now.”

According to Edge, one of his greatest memories and biggest impacts on him was surviving Hurricane Florence.

“There are so many things that we thought we knew and so much changing by the minute that we were making changes by the hour,” said Edge. “We learned a ton of things because of this storm and are more prepared now for the next emergency.“

Edge also said he will miss all the people he has worked with throughout his years of service.

“County residents do not know how dedicated these people are until they work their jobs,” said Edge. “They come in at a moment’s notice at any time of the day or night and work long high-stress hours.

“During Hurricane Florence, 911 employees lived at the center for six days away from their own family’s,” Edge added. “If that is not dedication to the job I don’t know what you call it.”

Edge’s official last day was Friday, as he passed the torch over to the new director Samantha Dutch.

“My message to the telecommunicators would be to keep up the good work that you do, because when it is all said and done you can feel proud of what you have done no matter if someone knows it or not,” Edge said. “Because at some point people will notice.”

