Fans for seniors

LAURINBURG — Carolina Hearts Home Care on South Main Street held a collection drive for fans on Friday. The drive was to help senior citizens in the county who do not have air-conditioning during the hot summer months.

“We collected 18 in Rockingham last Friday and so far today we already have five,” said Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Kimber Bryant. “This is our main fan drive, which we do every year, but residents can drop off fans anytime and we will deliver them.”

Bryant said this is just a way for them to help senior citizens in need and to help beat the heat.

Box fans, tower fans and other types were being accepted.

“The fans we collect today will be delivered to Scotland County DSS,” said Bryant. “The ones we took up in Rockingham go to the Richmond County Outreach Program.”

For information on the services Carolina Hearts provides or information on delivering fans, contact the staff at 910-387-4513.

Residents can also visit our website https://carolinaheartshomecare.com/?utm_source=GMBlisting&utm_medium=organic.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated and to those who will be donating,” said Bryant. “It is important that we remember our seniors and band together to help them, especially in the summer heat.

“The fan you donate could make the difference between life and death for a senior citizen this time of year,” added Bryant.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]