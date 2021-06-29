Feedak talks with Rotary about ‘Live Like Madison’

LAURINBURG — Not a single day goes by that Michael and Laura Feedak don’t spend time with their youngest daughter, Madison … in their minds.

Madison Fedak passed away from osteosarcoma on Dec. 21, 2019, at just 7 years old. It was a cancer she beat once before it returned. But Madison’s infectious energy and spirit are being kept alive with the formation of “Live Like Madison,” which was formed in January 2020 to honor the memory of the youngster.

Feedak visited with the Rotary Club on Tuesday to share an update on the “Live Like Madison” organization.

“In full disclosure, I know Laura was asked to come speak, so I will apologize that you will get the B Team,” he said.

Feedak gave the club members a brief history on how things came about — starting in April 2018 when Madison was diagnosed with a tumor in her right femur. That femur was removed and replaced with a cadaver bone.

“During all of this time, we were being given so much support from foundations and groups who provided us with things they obviously knew we hadn’t thought about — from clothes to towels to just about anything,” he said. “That had a profound affect on us and Madison.

“Shortly after her surgery, Madison told us she wanted to give back like people had helped us,” Feedak added. “That’s when ‘Madison’s Hope Ropes’ came about.”

Madison worked on those “Hope Ropes” constantly and they began selling all over Scotland County and beyond.

“We were able to donate $1,000 to a foundation that helped children and families,” Feedak said.

In February 2019, Madison was declared cancer free.

But it didn’t last.

In September 2019, the cancer had returned and was now in her lungs. Worse, it was soon discovered that she had four tumors in her brain.

“It was pretty tough,” Feedak said. “We thought she had beat this thing.”

The only option for Madison was to go through radiation, but the youngster passed away two months later.

“Before that, however, since it was close to Christmas, Laura asked Madison what she would like most for Christmas,” Michael said. “She said she wanted her buddy down the hall (at the hospital) to have a good Christmas. That’s just how Madison was.”

It was soon decided that some kind of organization needed to be established that would focus on raising money and getting information out about childhood cancers. That’s when “Live Like Madison” was born.

Since then, the group has participated in the Scotland County Relay For Life events, as well as focused on a two-pronged effort.

“First are the blood drives we hold every eight weeks at St. Luke Methodist Church,” Feedak said. “Blood is central to all cancer patients.

“So far, we’ve collected 568 units, and the Red Cross asked how we’d been able to do that during COVID,” he added. “We just told them, that’s all Madison.”

The next blood drive will be held Aug. 17.

He also said the group focuses on fundraising with a golf tournament. In 2020, it was moved from spring to fall — and it was wildly successful. The next one will be held Oct. 16.

“This community has been extremely supportive throughout this entire ordeal,” Feedak emphasized.

Earlier this year, “Live Like Madison” started a Toy Chest Foundation in an effort to collect toys for children.

“Why have we been so successful?” Feedak asked. “Faith, family and community — those are the main things that have guided us.”

