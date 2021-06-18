Enjoy the summer sun safely

June, July and August are the perfect time of year to plan a trip to the beach, spend the day at the lake or enjoy pool time. With the strength of the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays at an all-time high during the summer months, it’s also a great time to practice sun safety! Here’s a fun fact: Did you know that the sun’s UV rays are strongest when your shadow is shorter than you?

While a sunburn, caused by UVB rays, is the most immediate and recognizable sign of UV damage to the skin, UVA rays penetrate deep below the surface and cause what we think of as more long-term damage – wrinkling and leathering of the skin — think UVA for aging and UVB for burns. Overexposure to the sun can cause skin cancer later in life. Cataracts and blindness are also other long-term effects of too much sun exposure.

The effects of UV radiation shouldn’t prevent you from enjoying the summer sun though! Here are some simple things you can do to protect you and your family from getting too much sun while still having fun this summer:

· Slather on the sunscreen.

· Look for these key words when selecting sunscreen.

· SPF 15 (or higher): Sunscreens with Sun Protection Factor (SPF) 15 or higher will provide skin protection from the sun’s harmful rays. Use a higher SPF if you are planning to be in the sun longer. The higher the SPF, the greater the protection.

· Water-resistant: Water-resistant sunscreen will stay on your skin longer but remember water-resistant doesn’t mean water-proof. Reapply sunscreen every 2 hours to maintain good protection.

· Broad-spectrum: This means the sunscreen protects from all damaging ultraviolet rays, UVA and UVB.

· Fresh is best. Over time, the protective strength of sunscreen decreases. For optimal defense, toss last season’s bottle and purchase a fresh one this summer. Writing the date you purchased the sunscreen is also a good way to keep track of how fresh your bottle is.

· Take 15. The skin must absorb sunscreen before sun exposure to get full protection from it. Applying sunscreen 15 minutes before heading outside will ensure maximal defense from the sun.

· Don’t forget to cover these areas commonly overlooked: lips, ears, nose, fingers, toes, tops of the feet and hands and parts of the scalp not protected by hair.

· Keep your eyes covered. Look for sunglasses that offer 100% protection from UVA & UVB rays and don’t be fooled by a price-tag. There are plenty of inexpensive brands that will protect your eyes just as well or better than a pricey pair. A sticker on the lens that assures 100% protection is what matters most.

· Stake out the shade. Look for umbrellas, trees or awnings to hang out under during the hours between 10am and 4pm, when the sun is at its strongest. If there’s no shade to be found, create your own by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and white or light fabrics that cover your body and are not penetrated by the sun (such as long-sleeve t-shirts and pants).

Even though the weather may not seem so great, up to 80% of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays can penetrate clouds. The UV index is a little number that can tell you a lot about sun-strength on a particular day, particularly on cloudy days when it might be hard to tell just how much sun you’re getting. Lower numbers indicate lower strength UV radiation (1-2) and higher numbers (11+) indicate higher strength UV radiation.

For information about sun and summer safety, go to www.sunsafetyalliance.org or www.cancer.org or please contact Kathie Cox, Health Educator II/PIO, at Scotland County Health Department, at 910-277-2470, Ext. 4478.