Break-in

LAURINBURG —A resident of McLaurin Avenue reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons broke into his 2013 Toyota Camry and removed a cell phone valued at $200 along with $400 cash. No damage was done to the vehicle.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Tobacco Island on South Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that two individuals entered the business and while the clerk was occupied one of them entered the cash register and removed an undisclosed amount of money along with a cellphone. The two then left the store.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — The Family Dollar on South Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that a person dressed in female clothing entered the store requesting to place $20 on a pre-paid debit card. The suspect gave the clerk two $10 which were later determined to be counterfeit. The suspect was wearing a purple shirt, black shorts, white shoes, glasses and a colorful headband. The suspect left in a white vehicle.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jamie Elaine Chavis, 21, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested for felony possession of Schedule I controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 35, of Bizzell Street was arrested Thursday on orders for arrest for resisting a public officer, disorderly conduct in a public building, disorderly conduct, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. She was given a $3,000 bond.