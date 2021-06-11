County approves stipend raises for BOE

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Board of Commissioners this week gave members of the school board their first raise in a number of years.

In a unanimous vote, county commissioners approved raising the stipend school board members receive by about 50%. That means Board of Education members will now begin receiving $5,400, while the chairman of the board will receive $7,100 per year.

The raises were initially suggested as $150 per month for board members and $200 for the chairman. But Commissioner Whit Gibson didn’t think the chairman would be getting enough.

“I just thought that was a very small increase for a chairman, who has a lot of responsibilities,” he said,, “and I thought it should be more.”

Gibson’s motion to the county board was to keep the raise for board members at $150 per month, but increase the amount for the board chairman to $232 per month — which amounts to $592 per month. All school board members have been receiving a $360 stipend per month.

The increase, however, was not exactly what the board asked for, which would have paid its board members the same as the county commissioners.

“We sent the request to the county commissioners to increase the stipend to be equal with the county commissioners in pay and benefits,” said Board Chair Rick Singletary. “The Board of Education meets twice a month for three to four hours and, as we understand it, the county commissioner only meets once a month. So we felt it was comparable for what we are doing.”

While the commissioners approved the increase to the board’s stipend, according to Singletary no one from the board had heard anything official about it from the commissioners.

“We’re really at the pleasure of the county commissioner and what they decide with the stipend,” Singletary said. “It is what it is and now we’re just waiting to hear from Chair Carol McCall or County Manager Kevin Patterson.”

According to Patterson, the stipend school board members receive does not come from the county budget. Instead, the money comes from the Board of Education’s operating budget — though county commissioners must approve any raises for school board members.

County commissioners receive $623 per month, or $7,476 per year, the chairman of the board receives $926 per month, or $11,112 per year.

