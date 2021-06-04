Break-in

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Thursday that while at the Clinton Inn their shoes, speaker, air fryer and clothing totaling $500 was taken from the hotel room.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Honey Street on Thursday when unknown persons had shot at a residence. Two adults were inside at the time of the shooting and one suffered minor injuries. The investigation is on-going.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kwasi Russel, Jr., 24, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Thursday on warrants for assault by pointing a gun and trespassing. He was given a $1,500 bond.