Fireworks will light up the sky foe Class of 2021

LAURINBURG — The graduating class from Scotland County High School have already walked across the stage and are on the precipice of beginning their next steps. However, one element to their graduation ceremony was postponed thanks to the weather.

In early April, a parent of one of the graduates, Brandy Strickland, reached out to residents asking for their help by donating to raise money to provide a fireworks show for the seniors after the ceremony.

Scotland County residents helped raise more than the required $4,200 to have the show, but due to a statewide burn ban, the show had to be postponed.

Principal Larry Obeda said on Friday, however, the ban has been lifted and the show will go on.

“We are planning to have the fireworks show for our seniors this coming Thursday,” said Obeda. “We will start at 6 p.m., serving our graduates hot dogs. We will also have music playing on the Jumbo-tron.”

The fireworks show will follow beginning at 8 p.m.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our seniors once again,” said Obeda. “While we are only serving food to them, we will not be turning anyone away who would like to watch the show.”

Obeda is asking that anyone who decides to attend the show park on the home side of Pate Stadium

“We are going to keep the visitor side closed,” said Obeda. “We are keeping it clear for the fireworks and to provide the required clearance. There is plenty of room on the home side so parking should not be an issue.”

