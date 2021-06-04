St. Andrews reports Laurinburg-area campaign a success

LAURINBURG — Despite the national pandemic, the annual St. Andrews Laurinburg Area Campaign and annual appeal has achieved success few thought possible. With an unofficial goal of $500,000, a similar amount raised in 2019-20, the 2020-21 campaign has raised $512,999.

Allen Johnson, SAU Class of ‘92, executive director for Scotia Village, lead this year’s campaign that included not only the Laurinburg/Scotland community but many other individuals and business who have maintained a close connection to the university and community over the years.

The LAC runs in conjunction with and is part of the Forever St. Andrews, the university’s annual appeal among its alumni, friends, parents, grandparents, faculty, and staff.

Stanton Cadow, vice-president of institutional advancement, explained that the LAC concentrates on personal touches and calls among those most likely to and with a history of contributing at the Tower Club level of giving. The Tower Club recognized donors who give $500 or more throughout the fiscal year June 1 to May 31. As well, an extensive direct mail program, social media and email promotion supporting the entire Forever St. Andrews effort.

In October. St. Andrews will host a campaign celebratory and recognition dinner in downtown Laurinburg.

“Chairing the Laurinburg Area Campaign, it has been my honor to work with such a great committee,” Johnson said. “Everyone involved recognized how important St. Andrews is to this community and area. I graduated from St. Andrews in 1992. The lessons I learned while there I still use in my life today. Being able to give back through service has been a blessing.”

Serving as captains for the LAC were Ken Nichols, owner of Nic’s Pic Kwik; Jay Todd, CEO of Service Thread; and Cadow. Serving as lieutenants included Bill Caudill, director of Scottish Heritage Center, SAU Class of ‘89; Dr. Robert Dyer, retired educator; Wayne Hobbs, retired State Farm Insurance agent; Becca Hughes, financial advisor with Edward Jones; Helen Livingston, retired; Guy McCook Jr., broker/owner of Hasty Realty; H.B. “Beacham” Mcdougald Jr., retired funeral home owner; and Anne Todd, retired educator, SAU Class of ‘72.

Go to www.sa.edu/give to contribute to the Forever St. Andrews Annual Appeal or become a member of the Tower Club. Call Cody McKeithan, SAU director of donor relations, at 910-277-5666 for information.

Michelle K. Habick is the director of public relations and media for St. Andrews University.