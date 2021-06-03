Laurinburg Fire Department to install free detectors

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg Fire Department will be giving out smoke detectors to some Laurinburg residents.

According to Fire Inspector Donald Locklear Jr., full-time fire department staff and some volunteers will be going door to door in the North Laurinburg area to install the smoke detectors for those in need of them.

“Not only will we be installing detectors, but we will also be checking any that are in the home making sure they work and are still within the 10-year life span,” said Locklear. “We have 54 detectors for this campaign which runs every year on the first Saturday in June by the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal Injury Prevention Division.”

Before the firefighters enter the home there will be some paperwork to be filled out and, according to Locklear, the firefighters must have it turned back into the state by 6 p.m. that same day.

“We are planning on starting our canvassing by 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning,” said Locklear. “Once we arrive, the volunteer staff will get a short rundown on how to do the paperwork before getting started.”

Locklear also said smoke detectors are the first line of defense in a house fire.

“So with this campaign, we want to get out in our community and make sure we can help keep our citizens safe and prevent any injuries from fire,” said Locklear. “When installing detectors you want them to be inside every sleeping area and one in a central location in the home. Each detector should be four inches from the ceiling and four inches from door openings. That helps to keep the detector from any void areas.

“According to the National Fire Protection Association detectors should not be placed in the kitchen,” Locklear added.

For information on smoke detectors or other ways to protect a home contact the LFD at 1910-276-1811. Residents can also visit the LFD Facebook page.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]