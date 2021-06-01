LRCG conducting five-county broadband study

PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments, in conjunction with its members Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties, and the municipalities there-in are conducting a study aimed at improving broadband availability within the five-county region.

The LRCOG and its member governments have been working with ECC Technologies, to assess existing infrastructure and opportunities for broadband expansion within the region. This study has now reachedthe point of seeking public input througha Broadband Availability and Adoption Toolset.

This survey is a comprehensive study of internet usage and availability across our region. We know that many areas in the regiondo not have adequate access to high-speed internet;however, there is noreliable information on the location or speed ofavailablebroadband service. The responses to the BAAT will help regional leaders identify and address current gaps in availability, speed/performance, reliability, and affordability.

The survey will also help policymakers and county leaders better understand where gaps exist and therefore provide them with opportunities to consider additional funding mechanisms.

Each individual and business throughout the region can support this effort by completing the survey at: lrcogbroadband.com, bladencountybroadband.com, hokecountybroadband.com, richmondcountybroadband.com, robesoncountybroadband.com, or scotlandcountybroadband.com.

If individuals are unable to complete the survey online and would like to request a paper copy, they may contact the Lumber River Council of Governments at 910-618-5533.

The study is being funded by a grant from the US Economic Development Administration.