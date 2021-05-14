Scotland County Highland Games set to return Oct. 2

LAURINBURG — It’s official … the annual Scotland County Highland Games, canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, will return to Laurinburg on Oct. 2.

“We expect a very ‘hungry’ crowd this year that will be anxious to get out for events once the pandemic continues to recede,” said Bill Caudill, chairman of the local Highland Games. “We will likely the be the first Scottish event in the Southeast, which will likely run restriction-free (so) we are looking for a bumper crop of attendees this year.”

The all-volunteer group met Thursday at the Belk Center on the campus of St. Andrews University, and Caudill was pleased with the turnout.

“We had probably 40 or more folks attend, and I think we are now re-energized with a group of younger volunteers,” he said.

Caudill added that being able to bring the Scotland County Highland Games back to Laurinburg will be a tremendous boost to the local economy.

“The economic impact of this event coming back ‘live’ will be the biggest thing for our local hotels and motels since the last event in October of 2019,” he said. “This event is still the only event which fills ALL of our local hotels and motels, as well as supports our restaurants and other businesses.”

After a one-year absence, the Scotland County High;land Games are expected to return at full strength, with all of the usual activities — including having an honored clan and guest. This year’s honored family will be Clan McInnis, with State Sen. Tom McInnis serving as the honored guest.

The Highland Games Committee will meet again on June 10 at 7 p.m. at a site to be announced. The public is invited, and volunteers are still needed.

Anyone looking for information about the Scotland County Highland Games can find up-to-date information on the group’s Facebook page (scotlandcountyhighlandgames) or call Caudill at 910-318-1397.

