Parks and Rec ready to set sail for murder mystery dinner

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents are being invited to set sail and solve the mystery of who killed a cruise director.

Scotland County Parks and Recreation is putting on its third Murder Mystery event, “Death Ahoy,” on Saturday, June 12. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and held at Brick + Mortar in downtown Laurinburg.

“We’ve had overwhelmingly positive reactions to the last two Murder Mystery Events, especially last year,” said Jeff Maley, recreation coordinator. “I believe the venue, caterer, and professional acting company make the interactive dinner a really fun night out for couples, friends, and for anyone who attends.”

The event’s theme is to find out who killed Sunny Sails, the cruise director who knew a lot about the passengers. Scandals died with the cruise director as she had her own way of handling passengers on the Legendary Carnival — and guests get to place investigators to figure out who led to her untimely death.

The performance will be put on by the Charlotte Murder Mystery Company, which was the same professional acting company Parks and Recreation used for last year’s event.

“Join us at the Brick + Mortar Venue, Saturday, June 12, from 6 to 10 p.m. for a night of fun and laughs,” Maley said. “A catered steak dinner is included for $35 per individual. Our professional actors will produce a night that you won’t forget! Alcohol will be sold separately.”

Last year’s event had 140 tickets, but this year there will only be 96 tickets available due to COVID restrictions.

“We’ll have flower Lei necklaces for everyone upon arrival at the venue the night of the event,” Maley said. “We will also have a photo shoot area will be set up with props so everyone can capture some shots of the night’s event with their cell phones.”

Tickets are available for purchase at this time online or by calling the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Office at 910-277-2585. The link for purchasing can be found on the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe