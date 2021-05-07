Confederate monument’s future could be determined in June

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Monument Committee has agreed on a recommendation for the future of the Confederate monument currently located at the Scotland County Courthouse in downtown Laurinburg.

The committee was created back in August when the Scotland County Board of Commissioners felt it was important to have input from county residents on the hot-button subject.

“The statue was originally placed at the intersection of Church and Main streets,” said Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans during the July board meeting. “It was later moved to the old courthouse and then to the current courthouse.

“This statue would have never been erected if blacks were included in the discussion,” continued Evans. “This monument, celebrating those who fought to continue a way of life that included the enslavement of blacks, was conceived of by whites, paid for by whites, built by whites and placed in the middle of town by whites.”

During that same meeting, the Board of Commissioners authorized the creation of a 15-person committee made up of people around the county with diverse views of what should happen with the monument.

The Monument Committee last met on April 19 and, according to Committee Chair Robert McPhatter, it is ready to move forward — but he didn’t want to say how.

“I do not feel comfortable voicing our recommendation at this time,” said McPhatter. “It is my hope we will be able to present our recommendation during the June meeting with the board.”

As of now, according to McPhatter, the committee will not be meeting again.

“The only reason we would hold another meeting would be if the commissioners refuse our recommendation,” said McPhatter. “What I can say about the monument is, if the monument was to be moved, it has to be moved to a place of equal prominence. The biggest concern is where it is located now.”

According to McPhatter, the committee is comprised of 10 Scotland County residents after some of the original members decided to leave. However, he was unable to list them at the time.

“This is such a sensitive topic right now, not just locally but nationally,” said McPhatter. “I just hope we can move forward in a civil manner and put this to an end.“

