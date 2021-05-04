Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tamiyer Horton, 37, of Greensboro was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct along with an outstanding warrant for probation violation out of Guilford County. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brandon Langley, 35, of Hamlet was arrested Monday for felony possession of suboxone and marijuana. He was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Heather Locklear, 28, of Hamlet was arrested Monday for altering a serial number on a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Bessie Brown, 39, of Third Street was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tevin Gurley, 26, of Hall Street was arrested Monday on outstanding warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.