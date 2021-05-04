SHS student arrested for bringing gun on school property

LAURINBURG — A 17-year-old student from Gibson was arrested Monday after an incident at Scotland High School.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, a school resource officer was notified by school officials of a disturbance of a student in the front lobby at around 8 a.m. When the SRO arrived in the lobby, the student was in the parking lot and had entered a vehicle where he began spinning tires and driving recklessly in an attempt to flee from law enforcement.

The report stated that the vehicle was driving recklessly through the parking lot of the high school before driving to the parking lot of the Speedway gas station/convenience store across from the high school on West Church Street, where the student exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

After a short footchase, officers apprehended the student and, after a search of the vehicle, a loaded .22-caliber rifle was discovered.

The student was transported to the police department where secure custody orders were obtained for the possession of the firearm on school grounds and resist, delay and obstruct. The juvenile is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility.

Scotland County Schools Superintendent Takeda LeGrand said that she was thankful for the quick thinking of the SRO, which prevented the firearm from ever entering the building.

“Because of the swift action of our school resource officer, all the students and staff inside the building were safe and there were no injuries,” LeGrand said. “We’re very thankful for our partnership with the Laurinburg Police Department and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office for helping keep everyone in our schools safe … at no time was the weapon ever in the building and it was not on campus for a long period of time.”

