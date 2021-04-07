LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 10 inspections of area food service locations during the month of March.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— March 1: Carlie C’s IGA Deli, Laurinburg, 91.5

— March 4: The Main Table, Laurinburg, 91.5

— March 4: Nic’s Pic Kwik Deli No. 3, Wagram, 92.5

— March 8: Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant, Laurinburg, 94.0

— March 11: Rick’s Catering, Laurinburg, 97.5

— March 11: Scotland Christian Academy, Laurinburg, 97.5

— March 11: South Johnson Elementary School cafeteria, Laurinburg, 98.0

— March 12: Wagram Elementary School cafeteria, Wagram, 98.0

— March 29: Wagram Nutrition Site, Wagram, 98.0

— March 29: Laurel Hill Elementary School cafeteria, Laurel Hill, 98.0