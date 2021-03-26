ALMOST FULL-TIME

LAURINBURG — As some Scotland County parents prepare to send their students back for four days of in-person learning on April 12, the staff is preparing to make sure the buildings are following protocols to keep students safe.

On Monday, the Scotland County Board of Education voted to move to Plan A, which allows all grade levels to be back in the building for four days of in-person instruction with one day of remote learning to allow for cleaning of the buildings. The vote came after Senate Bill 220 was passed, which mandated schools allow four to five days of in-person instruction to students in kindergarten to fifith grade.

School districts were given the freedom to decide how to handle middle and high schools.

As students return for Plan A, however, there are some changes in safety precautions for the schools to follow. When students returned under Plan B, the protocol required at least 6 feet of distance between students and staff but recently there were changes to the Strong Schools North Carolina Toolkit followed by the school system which maintains students to maintain 3 feet of distance.

“School and district staff continue to following the three W’s (wash, wear and wait) of maintaining a 6-foot social distance, washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds and wearing a cloth face covering at all times,” said Executive Director of Student Support Services Jamie Synan. “Other safety protocols that our schools will continue to follow are temperature checks and screening questions daily for anyone entering the building, the disinfecting and cleaning of all classrooms and offices daily and hand sanitizer stations in the classroom and throughout the building.”

Preparations to have students back in the building full-time have been going on continuously, according to Synan, and the district is continuing to stay updated on all changes done to the Strong Schools NC Toolkit and following protocols.

“​These preparations have been ongoing since last summer when we were hopeful that students would be able to return to the classroom at the start of the school year,” Synan said. “We have been working on and adjusting plans all along for Plan C, Total Remote Learning; Plan B, Hybrid model; and now Plan A, students returning to the building for in-person instruction four days a week. We will continue to monitor and alter plans as needed, always keeping the health and safety of our students and staff at the forefront of any decision we make.”

During the Thursday evening Scotland County Schools COVID Task Force meeting, the changes in the toolkit were reviewed but one concern from the staff on the call was the bus situation.

“When we look at transportation the only change was to create distance on school buses when possible,” Synan said. “What this says is if you can do the 3-foot distance if possible. If you’re able to, yes, but there may be some situations where you’re unable to. Students still have to wear masks all of that but what this is saying is just do it if it’s possible.”

It was asked if the task force would get a choice in the distancing in buses, with Synan adding she could take ideas back to the cabinet.

“It’s almost like a double-standard if we’re not going to separate them on the bus but we are in the classroom,” said Scotland County Schools Lead Nurse Darlene MacDonald.

It was agreed the concerns would be taken to the Executive Cabinet for feedback and to get more input on if it would be possible to keep students one to a seat on the buses to maintain the social distancing. However, South Johnson Elementary Associate Principal Maggie Wells added it could be difficult to do with all the students coming back.

“I’m going to be honest with you … I don’t even know if we have the buses or driver to do that if the governor is telling us to bring everyone back to school,” Wells said. “I’m just playing devil’s advocate … it’s not that I disagree, it’s just if we wind up with two or three routes we’re going to have kids getting here at 10 or 11 o’clock.”

Parents have until the end of the month to decide if their students are going to return to the classroom for the four-days of in-person learning, so numbers will be learned then. Currently about half the students in the district chose to return to the classrooms under Plan B but parents can choose to move them back the Plan C if they’re concerned about them being in the buildings for four days.

For students who return to Plan A, parents do have the option of moving them to Plan C after classes begin. However, if a parent chooses to keep their student on Plan C or move from Plan A to Plan C, the student must stay in Plan C for the remainder of the year.

“​We are very excited about having our students face to face four days a week,” Synan said. “We are hopeful that when schools begin in the fall we will be able to operate under pre-COVID circumstances. Meals will continue to be delivered to those students whose families chose remote instruction. Meals will be delivered on the current routes to all students on Wednesdays which is a virtual day district-wide.”

