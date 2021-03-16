English tabbed as Main Street Champion

LAURINBURG — There are 38 Main Street Champions across the state, but in Laurinburg, there is just one.

Chris English, who serves as the executive director for the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, was announced as the North Carolina Main Street Champion for Laurinburg during the 2021 virtual Main Street Conference.

“N.C. Commerce and N.C. Main Street have been recognizing Main Street Champions for more than two decades,” said Liz Parham, director of the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center in a press release. “We know that the success of downtown districts is because of the people behind the effort, and each year, we recognize the visionary individuals that have a strong sense of commitment to their community. They develop projects that improve quality of life, grow cultural and recreational development, renovate historic properties and spur investment and create jobs and businesses.”

In the video played during the conference, it calls English “energetic and passionate advocate for his hometown of Laurinburg … and a skilled resource for the community and the Laurinburg Main Street Program.” The video states English plays a strong role in business recruitment in Laurinburg and the community along with provided leadership for events like Christmas on Main.

“I was told I was nominated and told that I received the award before the conference,” English said. “However, what I didn’t know was that when we had set to do a walk-through of downtown with the Downtown Advisory Committee that they were going to present me with the medal and certificate.”

DAC Chair Jay Todd presented English with the award.

“I’m extremely excited and thankful for receiving the award,” English said, “though I don’t see what I do as going out of my way, I’m just doing what I think is right to help our downtown. My job is to support and promote Scotland County and Laurinburg, the hub of the area is downtown so I’m just doing what I can to bring people into our downtown.”

English shared that he felt this award wasn’t just something he was doing, but what plenty of others were doing as well.

“I’m proud that I was selected for this award, but it isn’t just me supporting downtown,” English said. “It’s the merchants and business owners in downtown who are working together and want to see our downtown improve and grow.”

Last year Scotland County Tourism Development Authority Director Cory Hughes was presented as a North Carolina Main Street Champion.

“We are grateful that Chris is a part of our downtown program and community,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters. “He truly deserves this award.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.