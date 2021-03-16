Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Morris Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone broke into their residence causing $200 to the rear door frame. The report did not state anything was missing.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — TDA Consulting on Atkinson Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had created fake checks and withdrew $40,900 from the company bank account.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Donna Scott, 47, of West Boulevard was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Bobby Grooms, 42, of Maxton was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given an $11,000 bond.