Break-in
LAURINBURG — A resident of Morris Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone broke into their residence causing $200 to the rear door frame. The report did not state anything was missing.
Fraud
LAURINBURG — TDA Consulting on Atkinson Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had created fake checks and withdrew $40,900 from the company bank account.
Arrest
LAURINBURG — Donna Scott, 47, of West Boulevard was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $250 bond.
LAURINBURG — Bobby Grooms, 42, of Maxton was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given an $11,000 bond.