Severe weather ahead

LAURINBURG — According to the National Weather Service out of Raleigh, this week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina and, as warmer weather approaches, officials say it’s time to prepare for the severe weather season.

“It is important to practice your emergency plan so that in the event an emergency happens, such as a tornado, everyone will know what actions need to be taken without hesitation,” said Robert Sampson, Scotland County public safety director.

Sampson also stated when residents are in their home or workplace, they should avoid windows.

“In a multilevel home or building, seeking cover on the lowest floor is the best choice when possible,” said Sampson. “You should go to a small central room, like a bathroom or closet, or in a hallway in the center of the structure where there are no windows.”

Sampson added that, if there is a possibility for severe weather being forecasted, residents should monitor local radio stations or local TV stations for weather updates.

“Everyone can prepare for severe weather by making sure you have at least 72 hours worth of non-perishable food items and bottled water in your home in the event there is a power outage,” said Sampson. “If you take prescription medication, make sure you have enough to last you for several days even if it means getting your prescriptions refilled ahead of time.

“This is the time of year to practice your plans before severe weather such as tornadoes approach,” added Sampson.

A few tips …

Ready.com states “tornadoes can destroy buildings, flip cars and create deadly flying debris. Tornadoes are violently rotating columns of air that extend from a thunderstorm to the ground.”

Tornadoes can also:

— Happen anytime and anywhere

— Bring intense winds, over 200 mph

— Look like funnels

It is important to remember not everyone can afford to respond by stocking up on necessities. For those who can afford it, making essential purchases and slowly building up supplies in advance will allow for longer time periods between shopping trips. This helps to protect those who are unable to procure essentials in advance of the storm and must shop more frequently. In addition, consider avoiding WIC-labeled products so those who rely on these products can access them.

Surviving a tornado

— Immediately go to a safe location you have identified.

— Take additional cover by shielding your head and neck with your arms and putting materials such as furniture and blankets around you.

— Listen to EAS, NOAA Weather Radio, or local alerting systems for current emergency information and instructions.

— Do not try to outrun a tornado in a vehicle.

— If you are in a car or outdoors and cannot get to a building, cover your head and neck with your arms and cover your body with a coat or blanket, if possible.

For information on how you can prepare for severe weather, go to www.ready.gov to learn more on how to prepare.

