LAURINBURG — North Laurinburg Elementary is back on the market.

At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Board Attorney Stephen Rawson spoke to the board about the next process for the sale of the school.

The former school originally went up for bid in July and, in December, it was announced that Alpha Academy out of Fayetteville had won the bid. However, in January it was announced that Alpha Academy withdrew its bid.

“We approved the sale of the building and state law gives us a number of options on how to do that,” Lawson said. “The one the board selected was negotiation and an upset bid which is the most commonly used to sell the property. In that sense, we have to get an offer and once we receive an offer we have to put out an option for anyone to make a better offer … they have 10 days to do that. If someone makes a better offer it starts over again …

“So last time we went through about 13 rounds,” Rawson said. “And we’re starting that process again.”

Rawson told the board that the bids would open up this week and has come to an agreement with someone to accept the opening offer at just around $310,000.

Board member Summer Woodside questioned what happened about the deposit that the original bidder put down when they placed the bid.

“A bidder has to make a 5% deposit in good faith in support of their bid,” Rawson said. “Because there was a withdraw, the board is holding it from that bidder and has the right to hold that. They can return if there’s no significant damage from the withdraw … we go through the process and we see. If no one else bids then that becomes the winning bid and it goes to the board if they will sell it or they won’t.”

North Laurinburg closed as an elementary school after the end of the 2017-18 school year but after Hurricane Florence housed the students of Scotland Early College High School when they were unable to return to their classrooms at the St. Andrews University campus.

The building has remained empty since the SEarCH students moved into the former Covington Street Elementary as their permanent location.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.