Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram reported to the police department on Friday that, while parked on East Church Street, unknown persons removed her Glock 9mm handgun valued at $575 from her vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Birchwood Circle reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into her vehicle and stole two umbrellas and a blue tarp totaling $20.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Friday that, while at Nic’s Pic Kwik on Aberdeen Road, someone removed her purse containing her wallet and $980 from her vehicle.

LAURINBURG —A FedEx worker reported to the police department on Friday that, while at the Comfort Inn, a black male in a red hoodie and black pants was observed removing several packages from the truck. The packages included one from Verizon with two cellphones valued at $1,300 and one from GameStop which contained two video games valued at $100. The male reportedly fled the area in a silver Buick.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Holly Lane reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen a Milwaukee tool set valued at $449 from his 2011 Ford pickup truck.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that two white males were observed striking his door with an ax in an attempt to gain entry. The males were seen by the victim and fled the area.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Alex Dewayne Locklear, 20, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Friday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Kadjah Ingram, 27, was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Robeson, Hoke and Richmond counties. He was given a $32,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Maris Young, 51, of Blakely Road was arrested Friday for an assault with a deadly weapon warrant. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nicholas Douglas, 30, who told officers he was homeless, was arrested Saturday for failure to appear. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joy Berry, 54, of Hasty Road was arrested Saturday for failure to appear. He was given a $4,000 bond.