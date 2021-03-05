BOE to meet Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will meet on Monday for its monthly meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually starting at 6 p.m. and a link to the live stream will be available on the Scotland County School’s website.

The board will be looking at the 2020-21 calendar. During the February Committee of the Whole meeting, the board heard from Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds on the draft calendar and she will be bringing the calendar with changes to be voted on at the meeting.

It will also be National Social Worker week and National School Breakfast week, so there will be recognitions for school social workers and the board will get a basket to take home with some cafeteria breakfasts in place of them usually going to a school one morning.

There will also be a moment of silence for Executive Director of Human Resources Donald Caudle, who recently passed away.

The board will also likely be discussing how the first week of school and reports from other administration.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]