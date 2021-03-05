The rest of the story at St. Andrews

It’s easy to jump to a conclusion when there is only one side to a story. But then add in the other side, and everything changes.

Such was the case this week when The Laurinburg Exchange published the lengthy blog by David Halperin in the Republic Report — then spoke with Keith Wade, president of Webber International University, the Florida-based parent university of St. Andrews University in Laurinburg (you can read that story by Editor W. Curt Vincent today on Page 1A).

On the surface, Halperin’s blog seemed to contain valid information concerning the troubling direction of St. Andrews and concerns by some alumni.

Quite a number of the university’s alumni shared Halperin’s blog with both The Exchange and WLNC, so the two news organizations partnered to try and find out what was going on.

We quickly received permission from Halperin to reprint the entire blog, but attempts to contact interim President Ellen Bernhardt at St. Andrews to get a response were shut down. Even when a call was answered and a claim that she will “call you before the end of the day,” it didn’t happen.

This has been an ongoing problem since previous President Paul Baldesare and Public Relations Director James Henery left St. Andrews. To take the concern even further, Bernhardt has put a gag order on the university staff, ordering that comments about university activities be generated only through the interim president’s or public relations office.

In fact, even alumni have reported that they have been treated brusquely by Bernhardt.

In talking with Wade, however, we were given a lengthy commercial about the university’s successes over the past few years — including how the university has seen a 92% increase in student population over the past handful of years, with record-setting enrollments in the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters — as well as how things are not as they have been perceived — though there was concern over the fact that return calls to the local media weren’t being done.

Wade was no doubt sincere in pointing out all the things that St. Andrews has meant to the Laurinburg and Scotland County area. And we certainly believe it when he says there is no plan whatsoever to plant a Webber University over the St. Andrews campus.

He was even honest when he said that the current interim president probably “isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.”

So now that we are armed with both sides of the story — Halperin’s and Wade’s — we have come down on neither side. The old adage is that there are two sides to a story and usually the truth falls somewhere in between.

In this case, the “somewhere” appears to be much closer to Wade’s side, though there should also be some thought given to what Halperin and those alumni he spoke with are saying. After all, unlike the current interim president, St. Andrews alumni are out in our community every day and still support their alma mater with donations.

We love the fact that St. Andrews is in Laurinburg, has been a solid community friend and continues to attract students here.

We do hope smoother lines of communication for staff, media and alumni are coming. We’ve wiped the slate clean at our end, so if Bernhardt isn’t interested in tea, perhaps she will join us someday for a cup of coffee.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Be as open as air … unrestricted and rid of all insecurities. Transparency wins hearts.”