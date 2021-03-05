My brush with a baseball great

Baseball is back.

OK, it’s merely the start of spring training games, but it’s still baseball, and I couldn’t be more anxious for the 2021 season to begin.

This is always the time of year when my thoughts wander back to some of the highlights I’ve had over the years where baseball is concerned. A game-winning home run as a Little Leaguer; seeing Thurman Munson at a Connecticut diner; meeting Bobby Murcer in Arizona; meeting and staying with Carl Stotz, founder of Little League, at his Williamsport, Pa., home; shaking hands with Darryl Strawberry in the bathroom at the Grand Ol’ Opry; and many others.

But the one that stands out right now is this one …

First, I will say that I give very little credibility to the notion of coincidences. I think everything happens for a reason that, usually, only God knows.

That belief, however, was once severely tested.

The story actually has its roots in the summer of 1988. I was the sports editor for a daily newspaper in northern New Jersey preparing to cover my third consecutive Baseball Hall of Fame inductions.

I love Cooperstown and everything it represents. To me, Cooperstown IS baseball.

It doesn’t matter to me if Abner Doubleday really invented the game there in 1836 or if it’s just an American version of England’s rounders; it doesn’t matter if the first official professional game was played in Hoboken, N.J., in 1845; and it certainly doesn’t matter whether or not a tattered baseball found in an old trunk belonging to Abner Graves was the first to be used in an actual baseball game in Cooperstown.

The town — because of its baseball lore AND its Rockwellian ambiance — is the perfect setting for America’s pastime and final stop for the best of the game’s boys of summer.

On that mid-summer’s day in 1988, I joined thousands of others as Willie Stargell became the Hall of Fame’s 200th inductee.

But something more important happened that day — at least for me.

As I was looking for my chair, I bumped into an elderly man who was also looking for a place to sit. As it turned out, I sat next to this gentleman and his wife, and was surprised to feel how much they reminded me of my grandparents.

After a few moments of chatting about where we were from and other niceties, we finally introduced ourselves. I can still recall how the man’s voice took on a deeper sound and he seemed to sit up straighter as he told me his name.

“I’m Lefty Gomez, and this is my wife June.”

Forget about Willie Stargell, I was sitting next to Lefty “Pitcher for the Yankees-Hall of Famer (1972)-winner of six World Series games without a loss-owner of five World Series rings” Gomez!

And his wife June.

The ceremonies were a blur, but I do remember Gomez telling me a story about a conversation he’d had with Joe DiMaggio when the Yankees centerfielder was a rookie.

“The secret to my success as a pitcher was always clean living and a fast outfield,” Gomez semi-joked. “But this DiMaggio fella always seemed to be playing too shallow.

“One day, (DiMaggio) told me, ‘Don’t worry. I’m going to make them forget about the great Tris Speaker,’” he recalled. “A few days later, someone hit a triple over his head and, back in the dugout, I told him that if he didn’t back up a little, he was going to make them forget about the great Lefty Gomez.”

Speaking of triples, Gomez also told me he had a triple- bypass in 1980 — then added, “it was the only triple I ever got.” Don’t be fooled, he was a pretty fair hitter … for a pitcher.

Here’s where things get somewhat coincidental.

The following summer I was again standing in the heart of Cooperstown — watching the early-morning fog rise up off Otsego Lake. As I wandered the streets of this Upstate New York hamlet, I couldn’t help feeling the goosebumps as I thought that the spirits of Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, James “Cool Papa” Bell, Lou Gehrig and Mickey Mantle would soon be present on that special day.

Just before the induction ceremony was to begin, I noticed two very angelic-looking young ladies of about 30-something in the crowd. I snapped a photo and sat down.

After the ceremony, I made a beeline to those two young ladies and told them I had taken their photograph and, if they gave me their address, I would send them a copy of it. Surprisingly, they gave me a California address and thanked me.

I sent that photo a few days later and forgot about it — until some weeks later.

You see, the two young ladies are Lefty Gomez’s granddaughters, and I received a very nice letter from June Gomez that said, “Thank you so much for the beautiful picture of the girls. It was very kind and thoughtful of you to send it. I wish Lefty were with us to thank you as well, but I’m sure he was smiling that day in Cooperstown. Thank you again. Best wishes, June Gomez.”

As it turns out, Lefty Gomez died in 1989 — one year after I’d literally bumped into him in Cooperstown.

I would guess June Gomez didn’t realize who she was writing to, but somehow I bet Lefty orchestrated the whole thing from the pitcher’s mound in the sky. He was probably smiling that day, and he’s probably even telling Tris Speaker to back up a little, too.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]