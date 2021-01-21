When we are children, we wake up excited each morning with anticipation of the discoveries that will unfold throughout the day. We look at every detail with amazement and appreciation. I’ve often wondered why and exactly when this appreciation for life fades.

But it doesn’t have to.

What if we all agreed to wake up tomorrow with excitement for the day with which God has blessed us? Maybe we should slow down our thoughts about what our concerns are and hand our burdens completely over to our Father. If we did that, what would tomorrow be like?

Philippians 1:6 — And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns.

Inspiration is typically viewed as something that comes and goes. Some days you “feel it” more than others.

But what if you could be deeply and unconditionally inspired every day? Your quality of life would improve dramatically. You would probably wake up full of excitement and anticipation. You would get more accomplished, be more creative and feel more of that energetic “flow.” Being inspired also means that you will enjoy the path that God has laid out for your day.

Tomorrow, I’m getting up excited! I am going to look at everything that God has created for me and notice the details that I have been missing. I will take time to notice the beauty of the people, and the miracles of the landscape. I’m going to open my eyes wider, listen more, and speak less. I’m going to make tomorrow the best day of my life.

In fact, let’s not wait until tomorrow. What about beginning this way of life now?

“You can’t wait for inspiration. You have to go after it with a club” (Jack London).

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.