Lumbee Tribal Council swear in new Scotland rep

PEMBROKE — Annie Taylor is the new Lumbee Tribal Council member for Scotland County.

Taylor was sworn in Tuesday night as the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. held an inauguration ceremony for five new council members and two returning members. The virtual event was live-streamed from the Lumbee Tribe Boys and Girls Club. Rev. Ricky Burnett was the master of ceremony.

Joshua D. Malcolm, chief justice of the Lumbee Supreme Court, administered the oath of office to the newly elected Tribal Council members. The newly elected council members are Sharon Hunt (District 2), Harold Smith (District 3), Carrington Locklear (District 5), Richard Jones (District 6), Alvin Mercer (District 7), Chocajuana Oxendine (District 11) and Annie Taylor (District 12). Sharon Hunt and Alvin Mercer are returning council members. Both were re-elected to a second term.

The outgoing council members are James B. Hunt (District 3), Jarrod Lowery (District 5), Douglas Locklear (District 6), Frank Cooper (District 11) and Michael Chavis II (District 12).

Taylor is a lifelong native of Scotland County. She is the daughter of Belton and Mary Ellen Chavis, and one of six siblings. She is the granddaughter of James “Jimmy” and Mary Liza Locklear. Taylor is a Class of ’77 graduate of Scotland High School and the mother of two daughters, Rebecca and Rachel, and the grandmother of four — Kaitlyn, Taylor, Tyler and Amanda.

The Lumbee Tribal Council is made up of 21 district representatives across 14 districts in Robeson, Scotland, Hoke and Cumberland counties.