Scotland County Board of Education votes to keep students at home

LAURINBURG — After hearing an update on COVID-19 and the rise in numbers on Monday, the board voted unanimously to keep students at home rather than returning to school via a hybrid-learning plan.

“My mind has pretty much changed from where I was in November and December,” said Board Chair Rick Singletary. “I’m scared, these numbers are up … it is frightening not only for students, but I’m thinking about the staff as well.”

Originally the board had discussed going back to school and allowing parents to make the decision if they wanted their students to do the hybrid learning or remain remote.

“With our numbers, the way they are, it frightens me to return to school at this point,” said Board member Raymond Hyatt. “It’s been brought to my attention in just the last few hours that we have a staff member who has a juvenile relative that is on a vent and we’re talking about sending kids back to school? It’s too soon.”

Hyatt suggested that the board revisit the idea in February before the current nine weeks ends on March 15. The board will be discussing the topic again at the Feb. 22 Committee of the Whole meeting.

If the schools do go to a hybrid model, it would have had 50% of students back in the building and would be set up in A and B days with A students going Monday and Tuesday and B students going Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday being fully remote for all students.

