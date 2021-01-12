Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of McNair Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stolen a Ruger .380 from the residence. It was valued at $250.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Scotland Motors on South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that, sometime between Monday and mid-December, a grey-colored Chrysler 300 valued at $24,000 was taken from the business.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Hasty Road in reference to a report of shooting into an occupied vehicle. The vehicle had been occupied by one adult and a 17-year-old. There were no injuries and an estimated $2,000 damage was done to the vehicle.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Chad Giddens, 33, of Ellerbe was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Richmond County. He was given a $16,000 bond.