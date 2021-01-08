Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cleveland Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had removed his debit card from his possession and withdrew money from his bank account totaling $472.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Steven Circle reported to the police department on Thursday that he had given his credit card to a female who was meant to go into the store and return an item for him. However, after a while she had not returned so he went to see what was going on and found her completing a transaction of two $500 gift cards with his card. The female then fled when confronted and the incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Andrea McCrimmon, 29, of Carver Street was arrested Thursday for failure to appear. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Mario McRae, 40, of Gibson Street was arrested Thursday for a domestic trespassing warrant. Upon arriving at the Scotland County Detention Center, McRae refused to cooperate for fingerprints and a photograph so he wasn’t given a bond until processing could be completed.