Prestwick Village residents moved after threat of fire

LAURINBURG — Firefighters with Laurinburg Fire Department responded to Prestwick Village on Johns Road on Friday morning in reference to a possible structure fire, but found much less.

“Engine 61 and Engine 11 responded to the call,” said Jordan McQueen, LFD chief. “After arriving on the scene, we discovered the HVAC system had a short in the motor which caused smoke to enter the building.”

Staff at Prestwick Village, according to McQueen, moved patients to safety while the scene was investigated and smoke removed from the building.

McQueen said there was no fire and everything was fine at the facility at the time of their departure.