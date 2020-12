Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

The Laurinburg Exchange’s first-ever “Great Christmas Light Contest” winner John Evans stands with Advertising Representative Thalia Richardson after she presented him with his $500 prize. Evans was selected out of numerous homes for the first-place spot for his home at 1304 W. Church St. in Laurinburg. Evans has been decorating his home almost every year for the past 32 years.