No excuses, get to work on audits

It didn’t leave any visible marks, but the poking Monday night administered by state financial representatives — including State Treasurer Dale Folwell — to the town officials of East Laurinburg was quite evident.

The reason? The town of about 300 hasn’t filed an audit since 2016, and that one was late.

It also hasn’t been very available to those with the Local Government Commission, which has attempted to contact town officials numerous times.

The reasons — or excuses — flowed quickly from the town officials: a former finance officer who lost paperwork and exited before filing audits; a local CPA who supposedly misplaced paperwork that the town no longer trusts; and letters sent by the state that town officials claim they never received.

None of that mattered to state officials on Monday, however.

The town was told, in no uncertain terms, that “… the town can’t NOT do what it’s required to do.”

Simple enough.

Except for one thing: The town is broke. At least that’s what the town clerk told us last week, but never did bring up during the parade of reasons on Monday for not having audits performed. In her words: “Audits are expensive, and we don’t have any money.”

Still, the state is giving East Laurinburg officials another handful of weeks to get on the right track. In two weeks, when the Local Government Commission meets, they will expect to see proof that the town has employed a CPA to begin getting its financials in order for the 2017 audit to be performed.

From there, the next three years of audits must soon follow.

It’s a shame town officials never reached out to the LGC, Folwell’s office or even State Rep. Garland Pierce’s office for guidance and assistance with the required audits. Things would have become far more smooth than they are now.

But that’s water under the bridge.

Based on its recent history, we can’t be assured that East Laurinburg will follow through with what is necessary to get things on the right track, but we certainly hope it will. Because if it stumbles, even a little off course, it is our understanding that the last straw will have been reached.

That wouldn’t only be a shame for East Laurinburg, but for Scotland County as well.

