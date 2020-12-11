Board of Education to meet Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will meet on Monday for its monthly meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually starting at 6 p.m. and a link to the live stream will be available on the Scotland County School’s website.

Re-elected members Rick Singletary and Carolyn Banks will be sworn in along with new board members Gary Mauk and Tony Spaulding. The board will decide on its 2021 chair and vice-chair for the year.

The meeting will have an empty seat as former board member Darrel “B.J.” Gibson has given his resignation after he was elected to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

Residents who would like to address the board with comments should email Meredith Bounds at [email protected] before 5 p.m. on Monday.

