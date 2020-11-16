Son gets shot by father after argument

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he reportedly shot his son in the leg Friday.

Deputies responded to the Cruz’n Mart located on Andrew Jackson Highway at 8:25 p.m. in response to a shooting. According to the report, a 24-year-old male was shot in the leg by his father in the parking lot of the business. WLNC reported that the two had been arguing, which was allegedly what led to the shooting.

The suspect, 57-year-old Charles Tony Morgan of Andrew Jackson Highway, was not at the scene and could not be located. However, deputies were told he would come to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday to speak with detectives about the shooting.

Morgan did come into the Sheriff’s Office on Monday with his attorney but did not give a statement about the shooting. He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and given a $10,000 bond.

It is unknown the condition of the victim who was shot in the leg.

Following the shooting, on Sunday a 24-year-old was shot in the leg on Harrison Street, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The victim of the shooting refused to cooperate with law enforcement about who had shot them.

The Friday shooting was the third shooting that has happened since the beginning of the month in the county, but the first that left someone injured. The other shootings occurred in the Laurinburg city limits, marking this as the first shooting of the month for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.