Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sugar Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole two firearm magazines valued at $50. The vehicle was unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a plastic bin with various items. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle. Nothing was reported missing, but the vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Collinwood Circle reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a wallet with a debit card in it. The vehicle was unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Collinwood Circle reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle. Nothing was reported missing, but the vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Spruce Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole several face masks. The vehicle was unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Collinwood Circle reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle. Nothing was reported missing, but the vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stratford Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into their vehicle. Nothing was reported missing, but the vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole an AUX cord and a phone charger. The vehicle was unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Collinwood Circle reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into their vehicle. Nothing was reported missing, but the vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole a Glock 9mm pistol valued at $600. The vehicle was unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into their vehicle. Nothing was reported missing but the vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Collinwood Circle reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stolen a pair of sunglasses and a raincoat. The vehicle was unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sherbrooke Circle reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a backpack along with a Lenovo computer valued at $400. The vehicle was unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that while at JC Park unknown persons took their backpack which contained a phone charger, water bottle and Taurus 9mm.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that someone had taken a debit card from them and has taken money off the card. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fourth Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had stolen their 2004 Ford Explorer valued at $900. There is a person of interest.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hickory Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had caused $450 damage to the front door of the residence.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gamble Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had shot at the residence. Two adults were inside the residence at the time but there were no injuries.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tanya Locklear, 46, of Maxton was arrested Thursday for warrants for injury to real property and trespassing out of Robeson County. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Carolina Saavedra-Regino, 20, of Kiser Road was arrested Thursday for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, felony larceny and possession of stolen property warrants out of Moore County. She was given a $30,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Addie Ross, 60, of Baker Circle was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $100 bond.