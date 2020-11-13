LAURINBURG – For the first time in 35 years, Scotland Regional Hospice’s Tree of Remembrance will not be seen in an area business. In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the organization has decided to modify its annual fundraiser to keep its Christmas tradition alive.

The Tree of Remembrance is usually held throughout the month of December and allows customers of the host retail store to purchase angel ornaments and place them on the tree in honor or memory of a loved one. The fundraiser requires volunteers to be present at the tree for up to 8 hours a day, seven days a week, and interact with hundreds of customers throughout the month. The event’s coordinators decided that the process was unnecessarily risky for all involved.

Instead, Scotland Regional Hospice is selling plasma cut metal angel ornaments that can be taken home or gifted in honor or memory of someone. The ornament is in the shape of an angel and features a heart, and butterfly – all three are universal symbols of the compassionate patient care and bereavement services offered by hospice.

“The angel’s dress has a heart and our own Scotland Regional Hospice butterfly cut into it,” shared Bunny Hasty, Scotland Regional Hospice volunteer coordinator. “Butterflies are known as a symbol of transformation, hope, life and spirit. Each ornament has been packaged and decorated by our wonderful volunteers and include a beautiful butterfly poem.”

Another part of the three-decade event that has been put into jeopardy is the involvement of Beacham and Lynn McDougald. The McDougalds have donated the live tree used in the fundraiser every year since its inception in 1985.

“We’ve contacted the McDougalds about participating again and they still want to be involved,” explained Hasty. “We are working on some ways to incorporate a live tree into our Christmas activities. COVID has taken so much from us this year and we want to keep as much of our tradition alive as possible.”

The angel ornaments are $10 each and all proceeds benefit end-of-life care to families in our community. To purchase an angel, call 910-276-7176 or you can order online at www.scotlandhospice.com.