Scotland Health security officer saves patient’s life

LAURINBURG – Thursday morning, members of the Scotland Health security team gathered at the Dulin Center on the Scotland Memorial Hospital campus to recognize the life-saving efforts of one of their own. Shift supervisor Nathaniel “Nate” Thompson was presented with the Phenomenal Performance Award from Allied Universal® Security Services (the company that provides security solutions to Scotland Health) for giving CPR to an unresponsive patient until help could arrive.

The heroics occurred on the morning of Monday, November 9, when Thompson was conducting rounds in the hospital’s emergency department (ED). While there, a car carrying an unresponsive passenger pulled up to the ED entrance. Thompson followed his training, first checking for vitals before getting into the car and conducting CPR. He also instructed other security staff to alert the nursing staff for assistance and continued life-saving measures until help arrived.

“Nathaniel Thompson has truly exemplified our company’s values and reflects great credit upon himself, Scotland Memorial Hospital, and Allied Universal Security Services,” said Rick Myers, security director at Scotland Memorial Hospital. “This patient survived this ordeal because of his fast response to the situation and calm demeanor which facilitated the treatment and recovery of this critical patient.”

Also on hand was David Pope, Scotland Health Care System’s chief operating officer. Pope directed his remarks to Thompson during the ceremony, praising his actions. “You were presented with a situation where you had to do the right thing under pressure and you did it perfectly,” remarked Pope. “That is an example to folks throughout this organization. Had you not sprung into action and done the right thing, the right way, this person would have died. I’m really thankful for you and really proud of you.”

Thompson, a nine-year employee at Scotland Memorial Hospital, was appreciative of the honor, but credits his training and experience for the life-saving encounter. “I’ve been working in the medical field for a long time,” Thompson shared. “It was instinct. I didn’t think about it, I just reacted. We do train for these situations. We hope that we don’t have to use it, but if we do, you don’t want to freeze up.”

“I take pride in my job,” Thompson continued. “I thank God for allowing me to have the skill to save a man’s life. I thank God for my team.”