A state-mandated deadline missed by East Laurinburg

EAST LAURINBURG — This Scotland County town of about 300 apparently ignored a mandate from the N.C. Local Government Commission to file its 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 audits on or before a Tuesday deadline.

That opens the door for the town’s finances to be taken over by the state treasurer’s office.

“The staff of the Local Government Commission has not received a response from the town of East Laurinburg following the Oct. 6 resolution adopted by the LGC,” stated Dan Way, communications manager for State Treasurer Dale Folwell. “Staff members are determining the next steps that will be taken with regards to the town’s non-compliance with the Local Government Budget and Fiscal Control Act.”

Folwell, who won re-election as state treasurer on Nov. 3, said back in October that the LGC was compelling East Laurinburg officials to “do some things.”

“We never like it to get to this point, but we have to have an accurate accounting of the taxes they collect,” Folwell said.

In addition to the four years of audits, the state indicated that it did not know who was serving as the town’s financial officer. There has also been no indication whether any of the audits had been performed.

Multiple calls to the town of East Laurinburg offices went unanswered.

In a previous story, Folwell said the Local Government Commission was formed when Asheville declared bankruptcy during the Great Depression. Since then, five other towns have been taken over by the state.

“I want to make this very clear: We don’t want to take anyone over,” Folwell said recently. “We’re not in the business of NO, we are in the business of KNOW.”

Along with the state taking over the town’s financials, East Laurinburg officials could choose to forfeit its charter — which would not impact Scotland County finances.

“The county provides East Laurinburg with police protection by the sheriff’s department,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County, last month, “and I assume we also do their building inspections since building inspections are required by the state for all municipalities to provide.

“This would not change at all if they were no longer a town,” he added. “Since the town is not an entity of the county we don’t provide any other services for them.”

According to Robinson, towns are units of the state and if the state took over the financial dealings of the town, the state would control all financial functions.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]