Don’t look, but kitty litter cake really is good

Most people eat with their eyes. I get it. If it doesn’t LOOK delicious, our brains tell us it probably isn’t.

So here’s a recipe sent to me by a good friend that might just require that you blindfold your family before they taste it.

This is Kitty Litter Cake — but don’t tell them that. And yes, it’s not gluten-free, so I’m cheating this week.

In the end, they will enjoy!

***

Ingredients …

16.25 ounce chocolate cake mix

16.25 ounce yellow cake mix

5.1 ounce vanilla or pistachio instant pudding mix or pistachio

25 ounce vanilla sandwich cookies

Green food coloring

15 small Tootsie Rolls

1 new kitty litter pan

1 new Pooper Scooper

***

Directions …

Prepare cake mixes and bake according to directions (any size pans, but 13×9 is easiest).

Prepare pudding mix and chill.

Crumble cookies in small batches in food processor, scraping often. Set aside all but 1/4 cup. Add a few drops of food coloring and mix using fingers.

When cakes are cooled to room temperature, crumble into the litter box. Toss with half of the remaining cookies and chilled pudding (just enough to moisten mixture).

Put three unwrapped Tootsie Rolls in a microwave-safe dish and heat until soft. Shape ends so they are no longer blunt, curving slightly. Repeat with three more Tootsie Rolls and bury in mixture.

Sprinkle the other half of cookie crumbs over the top.

Scatter the green cookie crumbs lightly over the top.

Heat three Tootsie Rolls in microwave until almost melted, then scrape them on top of the cake.

Sprinkle with cookie crumbs.

Spread remaining Tootsie Rolls over the top.

Serve with Pooper Scooper.

Yum!

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.