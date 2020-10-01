Parks & Rec offering virtual Halloween contests

LAURINBURG — It’s time to start preparing Halloween costumes and pumpkin carvings.

Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest along with a virtual pumpkin carving contest.

“We chose to go virtual because our normal, yearly Halloween events, Halloween in the Park and Insanitarium, were just not feasible options this year with COVID-19 still very much an issue in our community,” said Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley. “Those two events always draw mass gathering numbers and we just want to keep our community safe on our end. The timing just isn’t right yet to have those types of events, as much as we’d love to.”

Both contests have three age groups, including pre-teen for ages 12 and under, teens for 13 to 19-year-olds and adults at 20-plus.

“We wanted to include adults in our contest because I’ve noticed that a lot of adults love Halloween as much as the kids do,” Maley said. “So including them was a no-brainer for me.”

Each age division will have a first-, second- and third-place winner with prizes for each, though the exact prizes are being kept under wraps for now.

“We’re looking for mass participation in these programs because doing the random winner drawing for the costume contest is an equitable way for anyone to have the chance to win,” Maley said. “The pumpkin carving contest will be judged because everyone really starts on a level playing field, so to speak.

Those wanting to participate can send in their photos to Maley before Nov. 1. at midnight.

For information or to send in your photo contact Jeff Maley at [email protected] Those submitting for the contest are asked to include a good contact phone number as well.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].