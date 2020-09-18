Edds set to retire after 38 years

“We have the highest child hunger rate in the state, the highest child abuse rate, the highest teen pregnancy rate and one of the highest violent crime rates. These kids are living in that mess … we did that for two years and the only reason it’s stopped is this coronavirus.” — Pastor Michael Edds

LAURINBURG — Michael Edds began his career in the ministry at age 10 as a pianist and, after 38 years of serving as pastor, he has decided to pass the torch on.

“I just felt it was time to turn it over,” Edds said. “I led a young man to the Lord nine years ago named Jason Watson. His granddaddy dragged him to the alter one day with his big blue eyes and he gave his heart to the Lord. He grew up in that church and he said. ‘I’m going to preach in this church one day’ and God spoke to my heart … I poured into him for nine years.”

Edds said that Watson has stood by him throughout the years and believes he will do a great job as he’s developed into a good preacher.

“I told him anytime he needed me I would be there for him,” Edds said. “I didn’t leave because I had to … the Lord says it’s time, now it’s his turn and I back him 100%.”

Since coming to Laurinburg, Edds has worked to bring Cross Pointe Church more into the community than just behind the four walls.

“I don’t mean to be critical of churches, but we’re insulated,” Edds said. “It’s all within the four walls of the church, me and mine and our little group. Jesus said ‘where I am my servant will be also.’ So where is He? He’s out in the community where people are hurting. When I came to Laurinburg that was my passion, to get our church out of the four walls and into the community.”

Edds also led the church in building its current facility near Scotland High.

“When I came here we had bought the property on 401,” Edds said. “There was a debate whether they should build or not build, so I went to the Lord and I said I need a sign, what I’m going to do is write two grant proposals … if we’re supposed to build over there let one of those get funded.”

Edds applied for a $10,000 grant and a $50,000 grant, both of which were approved in the next few weeks. So he began the process of building.

“God laid it on my heart and I shared it with the people — we don’t need another fancy sanctuary where all you can do is have a church service in,” Edds said. “We needed a multi-purpose building that can be used for everything. A majority of our people voted to do it.”

Now the facility is used for more than just programs put on by Cross Pointe, such as the Re-Entry Council, National Day of Prayer — but it has also been the start of the Kids Night Out that Edds has begun.

“We brought in 125 kids every Tuesday,” Edds said. “We have the highest child hunger rate in the state, the highest child abuse rate, the highest teen pregnancy rate and one of the highest violent crime rates. These kids are living in that mess … we did that for two years and the only reason it’s stopped is this coronavirus.”

At the program, kids were fed, played games, learned about God and got to know local law enforcement. Edds hopes that once they’re able to the church will continue with Kids Night Out and expand it into the Third Base program he came up with.

“In baseball, before you go home you have to go past third base,” Edds said. “So before they go home after school they come here. I’ve been working with Sheriff Kersey for his men to man it, but the students would come in and be mentored by these guys. We’d feed them, I’m trying to get computers … they’ll help with homework, it’s just an alternative for them.”

Edds might be retiring from the church but he plans to stay in Laurinburg and continue to be involved in the community.

The transition service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Cross Pointe Church, located at 200 N. Wilkinson Dr. in Laurinburg.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].