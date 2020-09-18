Cross country teams just runnin’

Scotland High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams spend time stretching and warming up before taking off on distance runs during workouts this week.
Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange
LAURINBURG — Scotland High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams spend time stretching and warming up before taking off on distance runs during workouts this week. Head coach Greg Wrape said they started holding workouts the same day they got the green light from the county school board on Sept. 1. The Fighting Scots currently are running workouts five days per week, according to Wrape. Along with volleyball, cross country will be one of the first public high school sports to officially start its season in North Carolina. The teams can officially start practices Nov. 4 and open their season Nov. 18 in a meet hosted by Purnell Swett, with Richmond and Seventy-First also participating.