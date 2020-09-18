Scotland athletics discussed by school board

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County School Board got to hear an update on athletics Monday after sports teams began conditioning two weeks ago.

Scotland High Athletic Director David Johnson spoke to the board about what has happened in the two weeks and the process student-athletes are going through before conditioning.

“We had one student came to a volleyball workout on the eighth and answered yes to coming in close contact with someone (with COVID-19),” Johnson said. “She had tested negative and was allowed to participate.”

Before students are allowed to practice, their temperatures are taken and they have to answer a series of questions such as if they’ve been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19 or if they’re feeling bad. Students are also put in smaller groups for conditioning until they are allowed to fully begin practice which has different start dates based on the sport.

“Another student came to football practice on Sept. 2 and answered yes to feeling dizzy,” Johnson said. “He also had a temperature of 104 but said he was waiting in the sun by his car so he was put in the shade and his temperature taken again was 98.4. He expressed to a trainer he had a COVID test and it came back negative but he was tested for diabetes as well.”

The first sports to begin, according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, will be cross-country and volleyball, which will begin practice on Nov. 4 — with swimming and diving following behind on Nov. 23.

Johnson said that those have been the only incidents that have occurred so far with conditioning and is very pleased with the coaches and how everything is being handled.

He also told the board that the inside gathering limitations had increased according to the NCHSAA to 25 inside and 50 outside.

“We appreciate the coaches adhering to those guidelines,” said Board Chair Rick Singletary. “And we just ask that you guys stay to remain on top of it. All it takes is one mix up to throw everything into another lane.”

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]