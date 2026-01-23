LAURINBURG — Scotland County officials are urging residents to prepare for dangerous winter weather as a significant ice storm is forecast to impact the area this weekend, prompting emergency declarations, court cancellations and the opening of a county shelter.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Scotland County from 7 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters warn of heavy mixed precipitation, primarily sleet and freezing rain, that could lead to hazardous travel conditions and widespread power outages.

Ice accumulations are forecast to range from three-tenths to three-quarters of an inch, with up to 2 inches of sleet and snow possible in some areas. Meteorologists say the weight of the ice could cause tree limbs and power lines to fall, resulting in long-lasting outages and rapidly deteriorating road conditions.

Shelter opening Saturday

In response to the forecast, Scotland County will open a winter weather shelter at noon Saturday, Jan. 24, at Scotland High School’s New Gym, located at 1000 W. Church St. in Laurinburg.

Blankets and snacks will be provided, though residents are encouraged to bring additional supplies if possible. All individuals must stop at the registration desk before entering the shelter. Scotland County is not designated as a pet shelter and cannot accommodate non-service animals.

States of emergency declared

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis and Scotland County Board of Commissioners Chair Bo Frizzell have both declared States of Emergency in anticipation of the storm.

The city’s declaration took effect at noon Friday, while the county’s declaration goes into effect at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 23. At this time, neither declaration includes restrictions or prohibitions, though officials said they may be amended if conditions worsen.

Residents are encouraged to complete storm preparations and stay informed through local news outlets, North Carolina Emergency Management and the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina.

In the event of power outages or water or sewer service disruptions affecting city customers, residents should contact the City of Laurinburg Utility Outage Hotline at 910-291-1999.

Travel and safety advisories

The National Weather Service advises residents to delay all travel if possible. Those who must travel should use extreme caution and consider carrying a winter storm kit that includes tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight, shovel, blankets, extra clothing, water and a first aid kit.

Motorists can check current road conditions by calling 511.

Officials warn the storm could significantly impact the Monday morning commute.

Courts closed Monday

All Scotland County courts scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26, have been canceled due to anticipated inclement weather. The Office of the Clerk of Superior Court will also be closed.

Written notices regarding rescheduled court dates will be mailed as soon as reasonably possible, officials said, hopefully by mid-week. All outstanding temporary protective orders will remain in effect.

Anyone needing to visit other courthouse offices, such as the magistrate’s office, is strongly encouraged to call ahead before traveling. A recorded message with the latest court information is available at 910-266-4404. Judges are urging residents to exercise extreme caution during the storm.

Health care operations

Scotland Health Care System officials said they are continuing to monitor weather conditions and will make daily operational decisions.

At this time, all urgent care locations in Bennettsville, both Laurinburg locations and the Pembroke clinic will operate on normal schedules Saturday. A decision regarding Sunday hours will be made by 2 p.m. Saturday.

The following facilities are scheduled to be closed Monday:

— Scotland Cancer Treatment Center

— Outpatient Infusion

— Scotland Hematology Clinic

Updates will be shared through the health system’s Facebook page.

City and county officials said they will continue to monitor conditions closely and provide updates as necessary as the storm approaches.

