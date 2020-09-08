Semifinalists revealed for ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’

RALEIGH – On Tuesday, the NC Chamber announced the 15 semifinalists for its inaugural “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition.

Presented by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., the statewide online contest began with 70+ nominees, and after the first round of voting, compiled the top 15 winners. From buses to butter, bacon, and BBQ sauce, child couches to the Compact Track Loader, supreme fruitcakes to silicon carbide, dishwashers to double wall ovens, pickles to Pepsi, healing salve to handcrafted tables and the HondaJet Elite, the semifinalists showcase the vibrant variety of products made across the state.

North Carolina’s cutting-edge manufacturing industry generates more than 18% of the gross state product and employs more than 10% of the state’s workforce. As the exclusive North Carolina affiliate for the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the NC Chamber recognizes that a strong manufacturing industry is central to the state’s economic and competitive success.

“When our lives were brought to a near standstill by COVID-19, manufacturers heroically and swiftly pivoted to produce the personal protective equipment needed by front-line workers, vulnerable populations, medical facilities, and countless businesses in every county,” said NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido. “We are grateful to the entire manufacturing community – the backbone of our state’s economy for more than a century. Congratulations to the semifinalists! As we always say at the NC Chamber: what’s made in North Carolina makes North Carolina.”

All are invited to vote for their favorite semifinalist product at coolestthingmadeinnc.com. The top four finalists will be announced by the NC Chamber and Old Dominion Freight Line on September 21 via social media. The inaugural winner will be revealed on October 2, MFG Day – an annual event organized by the National Association of Manufacturers and The Manufacturing Institute highlighting the rewarding career opportunities of modern manufacturing.

“North Carolina has a rich manufacturing history and it plays an important part in our economy,” said Greg Plemmons, senior vice president of sales for Old Dominion Freight Line of Thomasville. “As a less-than-truckload carrier, we see many unique and innovative products shipped on our trucks. Promoting North Carolina goods and services is a benefit to all residents, so Old Dominion is proud to partner with the NC Chamber in a creative way to showcase the cool things made in our state.”

“The Coolest Thing Made in NC” semifinalists (alphabetical order by manufacturing location):

— Southern Supreme Fruitcakes, Bear Creek

— Big Spoon Roasters Nut Butter, Durham

— Cree | Wolfspeed’s Silicon Carbide, Durham

— Benevolence Farm Chamomile & Lavender Healing Salve, Graham

— HondaJet Elite, Greensboro

— Thomas Built Buses Saf-T-Liner® C2 Jouley™ electric bus, High Point

— Nugget Kids Couch, Hillsborough

— Mt. Olive Pickles, Mt. Olive

— George’s BBQ Sauce, Nashville

— Bosch Stainless Steel Dishwasher SHX88PZ55N, New Bern

— Thermador Double Wall Oven PODS302W, New Bern

— Pepsi, New Bern (originated); bottled throughout NC

— Cat® 299D3 XE Compact Track Loader, Sanford

— Smithfield Bacon, Tar Heel

— Artisan Leaf Handcrafted Tobacco Leaf Tables and Surfaces, Wilson