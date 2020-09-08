Kersey makes a valid point on Facebook

A Facebook post on Monday by Angie Kersey is aimed directly at those who intend to vote in the Nov. 3 general election to fill a seat on the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

Her post doesn’t pull any punches.

In it, she points out that her opponent — incumbent Commissioner Clarence McPhatter — apparently doesn’t like attending the monthly meetings to discuss and decide county business. In fact, Kersey has the numbers.

According to her post, McPhatter has been a county commissioner for eight years. In the past 4.5 years, he has been absent 48 times over 88 meetings. Over those 55 months, there have been 55 regular monthly meetings, of which McPhatter has missed 21.

Since county commissioners are being paid $562 per month, those 21 absences mean that McPhatter has received $11,802 for doing nothing.

Worse, in our mind, is that McPhatter has thought little about representing those constituents who elected him, and it’s their money he is wasting.

Kersey’s post on Facebook goes further:

“What would happen to your job if you missed (work) this many times?” she asks.

A good question, and one that McPhatter should be urged to answer — though there is no valid reason or excuse for the pile of absences.

Kersey isn’t the first to question McPhatter’s absences. Several months ago, The Laurinburg Exchange asked the county manager’s office for a roll call of the 12 monthly meetings in 2019. It shows that McPhatter missed four of the 12 regular meetings — a better percentage than what Kersey pointed out, but attending only two-thirds of county meetings is still absurd for an elected official.

There have even been reports that, even when McPhatter does attend meetings, his focus seems to be missing.

We certainly aren’t telling you which candidate you should cast a ballot for on Nov. 3, but it does seem to be a wise decision on any voter’s part to cast a ballot for someone who will actually attend the meetings, pay attention and participate.

It also would seem logical to elect a candidate who will earn the $562 per month they are paid by representing the residents of their district fairly and equally.

Whether Kersey is that candidate, we can’t say. But we can say it surely doesn’t appear that McPhatter is; his abysmal attendance record has gone on far too long.

***

While we’re at it …

McPhatter isn’t the only elected official who doesn’t seem to think doing the public’s work is important.

Wayne Cromartie, a long-time member of the Scotland County Schools Board of Education, decided not to run for re-election this year — and since his seat is up for grabs on Nov. 3, he simply decided to stop participating in school board or Committee of the Whole meetings in 2020.

Not only do his constituents get all but no representation on the school board, but there is even a question as to whether Cromartie has been a part of the virtual meetings this year.

Like other board members, Cromartie is getting paid $300 per month for his service. Just considering that Cromartie decided at the end of 2019 that he would not seek re-election in 2020, that would mean he’s been paid $2,400 for eight months of meetings for which he’s been AWOL.

Simply not acceptable.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You’re there to do a job and represent your constituents. If you’re not making decisions, it seems to me you’re not fulfilling your obligation.” (Bruce Cain)