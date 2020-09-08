Parents, teachers: Virtual learning is lacking

“I’m sure many other teachers also feel a loss of synergy from not having their students in person with the interactions we had grown accustomed to, regardless of the content area or grade level. On the positive side, I have been finding new technology resources, some which I will continue to use even after the students come back in person.” — Scotland High School Band Director Britton Goodwin

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Exchange took to Facebook to check on Scotland County residents and ask how they are handling virtual learning. Several residents responded and are in agreement that the current learning style is not working.

In part, they claimed …

“I am a mother of five, four of which are in school ranging from 11th to second grade. To say virtual learning has been a nightmare would be an understatement,” said Savannah Sessoms Wyland. “It has completely changed the dynamics of my household and I’m not even sure my kids are retaining the information the teachers are attempting to teach.

“Prior to the schools going virtual I worked a full-time job,” continued Wyland. “I made the decision to drop the majority of my hours to be home with my kids because its too much to expect of them on their own. The younger kids can’t maneuver through the different links and the older kids aren’t always disciplined enough to hold themselves accountable.”

Younger children can have even more hurdles to navigate than older students.

“We are a two-child household, one in first grade and one in third,” said Zoë Rose Robinson. “The third-grader and her teachers are extremely organized and have gotten themselves into a pretty consistent pattern, which is great, but my first-grader has had some rough luck. First-graders aren’t built to learn in this setting, their class time is a barrage of blurring out answers, screens freezing, parents butting in to ask questions, every time they start a lesson it gets interrupted at least 40 times and the kids don’t retain any of the broken-up material.

”Then, they have to log in at three different times which mine, and I’m sure others, don’t want to do only to have the same issues repeat themselves,” added Robinson. “Pre-kindergarten through first grade should not be held online as they are too young and are barely learning the concepts of schooling in a normal environment, now they are being asked to learn in an environment that most adults can’t maneuver and it’s ridiculous and unacceptable.”

Connection issues and computer glitches are a common complaint among many other parents as well.

“I have three sixth-grade students,” said Jennifer Madden Brigman. “Remote learning is not going well for us. We have daily glitches such as losing sound, screen freezing, etc. Those issues are most likely coming from three children live streaming at the same time but we have the highest quality internet available at our address.

“The teachers placed us on a list for a hot spot. I got a call telling me to be at the AB Gibson center within an hour to pick that up but I was unable to go at that time, so they said they’d give it to the next child on the list,” continued Brigman. “It’s highly doubtful that the hot spot would work in our area anyway. The teachers have been very helpful but the daily lesson plans do not take into consideration that daily glitches do occur, or how stressful these glitches are for the children. When they can’t hear teachers talking they are missing important instructions which leads to tears and nervous breakdowns in my home.”

Full comments from parents can be viewed on The Laurinburg Exchange Facebook page.

From the teachers

While parents have been dealing with the ups and downs of virtual learning, the teachers across the district are also dealing with them.

“Moving into virtual learning has been the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do since becoming a teacher,” said Spring Hill Middle School art teacher Arlene Grady. “As an art teacher, I thrive with student interaction. I want and need to see the progress of my students. I miss hanging their artwork around the school. I miss the lightbulb moments when you can visually see a student understands.

“A lot of my students don’t have the resources to explore art at home,” Grady continued. “I was able to give them those opportunities to experiment with different medias and really get hands-on creative in the classroom. It is difficult to do that virtually.”

Scotland High School Band Director Britton Goodwin agreed that not being able to teach face to face is the biggest downfall to virtual learning.

“I’m sure many other teachers also feel a loss of synergy from not having their students in person with the interactions we had grown accustomed to, regardless of the content area or grade level,” Goodwin said. “On the positive side, I have been finding new technology resources, some which I will continue to use even after the students come back in person.”

For South Johnson Elementary first-grade teacher Chaquita McNeill, she added that students have been transitioning well into virtual learning.

“You would be surprised that some students understand how to navigate their device better than adults,” McNeill said. “For those that need help, teachers are available to help students navigate through the virtual classroom platform as well as and have made many efforts to ensure that students get the instruction that they need. Lessons have been recorded for students if they need to go back and reference what the teacher has taught and students are able to have one-on-one conference time with their teacher or small group time as well.”

There are concerns about students falling behind due to the virtual learning.

“For me, I hope that my band kids have all been practicing so that we can move into performances as soon as we are allowed to do so,” Goodwin said.

McNeill added that she wanted to thank you to everyone who is pushing themselves in virtual learning from parents to students to other teachers.

“I know that some days it is not easy but I do know that it will be worth it,” McNeill said. “I tell my class every day that being in school virtually is preparation for their corporate jobs, future business owners, presidents, lawyers, doctors and more. We are preparing students to really be 21st-century learners.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]