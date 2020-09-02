Hopes not to shut off utilities

LAURINBURG — As city utilities begin rolling out payment plans for those who couldn’t pay during Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, there is a reminder that the city can again cut off utilities for non-payments.

As part of Cooper’s order utilities companies from large companies like Duke Energy to smaller entities like city owned-electric, were not allowed to cut off power to those not paying their bills. This has led to $338,045.43 being owed in city utilities by residents.

The unpaid balances will be able to pay it over the next six months so that when customers get their bill each month for the next six months it will have their regular usage and then it will have that one-sixth of the total amount that they’re due.

But the payment plan is only for those who were unable to pay during the time of the executive order, which was from March 31 to July 29.

“There is no payment plan that we offer,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “But we’re not just going and it off if they’re trying to work with us. We want to be able to help.”

A press release from the city states: “The city of Laurinburg suspended disconnections and late fees prior to the Governor’s Executive Orders, therefore, in order to assist our customers further, any unpaid balances for residential bills dated March 1 to July 1 will be included in the utility payment plans. The total of any unpaid balances during this time period will be split into six equal, fixed monthly installments.”

The press release added that customers are also still required to pay their monthly installment for utilities along with the current amount due.

For information contact the city of Laurinburg Customer Services at 910-276-1521.

